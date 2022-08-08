ALERT: Water supply to be affected in number of South Kildare areas

File Pic
Water supply will be affected in a number of South Kildare areas, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC said that due to essential works being carried out at Broadleas Tower, water supply to Golden Falls, Liffey Heights, Broadleas, Silverhills and Longstone will be affected from 9pm Tuesday, August 9, until 4am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
