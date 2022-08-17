Search

17 Aug 2022

Kildare actor to appear in new Apple TV+ series starring Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson

Kildare actor to appear in new Apple TV+ series starring Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson

Conor O' Donnell is a member of KNC Performing Arts Company in Newbridge.

Ciarán Mather

17 Aug 2022

Ciarán Mather

A young actor from Kildare is set to appear in a new Apple TV+ series starring actors Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson.

Newbridge native Conor O' Donnell has spent the few months filming for a brand new tv show 'Bad Sisters' which premieres this Friday, August 19, on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is a streaming service by Apple which was launched on November 1, 2019 and includes original shows such as Severance, Ted Lasso, See and Roar, as well as original films such as Cherry (Tom Holland, Michael Gandolfini) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (Denzel Washington, Brendan Gleeson).

Conor was submitted for the role 18 months ago by his agent and teacher Katie Conlan of the KNC Performing Arts Company in Newbridge, and much to his delight, he went on to be film for nine months in locations across both Ireland and the UK.

The soon-to-be 19-year-old, who has just graduated from St Mark's Special School in Newbridge, was joined on set by Paula and Katie Conlan as chaperones, where he was 'starstruck' meeting the cast of Bad Sisters. 

Speaking on the announcement, Katie said: "We are so proud of Conor who is making his TV series debut and hopes to go on to become a full time actor in the future.... (It is) not a bad start to be cast amongst these incredible Irish cast.

"We know that Conor has what it takes, and seeing him on set was a dream come true for us, and his family who are backing him all the way.

Actor Conor O' Donnell has landed a role in the dark-comedy/thriller series Bad Sisters

"Conor is an amazingly talented young boy with a massive acting career ahead of him. We can't wait for everyone to see this incredible new show on Friday," Katie added.

Starring Eve Hewson, Anne Marie Duff, Eva Bristhistle, Sarah Greene and Claes Bang, Bad Sisters is the latest dark-comedy/thriller series from Emmy Award Nominee and BAFTA Award winning creator and star Sharon Horgan.

The series follows the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature deaths of their parents, and the promises they made to always protect one another.

The 10 episode season will debut globally with the first two episodes this Friday, followed by one weekly episode every Friday from October 14.

