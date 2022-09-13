NOTICE: Emergency road closure in Newbridge announced by Kildare County Council

Roads closures in County Kildare
An emergency road closure will take place in Newbridge.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that the closure is required on the L7027 Moorefield, Newbridge from Tuesday, September 13 to Friday, September 16, 2022.
This is due to recent adverse weather events.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted, KCC said.
It is understood that local access will be maintained.
KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
The council has also announced that resurfacing works will take place on Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, weather permitting, on the L7009 Watergrange.
Similarly, KCC said that diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
KCC once more apologised for any inconvenience caused.
