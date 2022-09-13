'Anything's doable with enough effort': Kildare student from Travelling Community finds success in Leaving Certificate exams

A Kildare student, who is a member of the Travelling Community, managed to gain 550 points in his Leaving Certificate exams.

Seventeen-year-old Paddy Ward will be going forward to study medicine in NUI Galway, on September 20.

He said that he had been interested in science for as long as he could.

However, he did not specifically have an interest in medicine until he went to the CTYI (Centre for Talented Youth Ireland).

"There I learned the kind of work doctors do, and the kind of work they do to get there, and all of it appealed to me," he explained.

Paddy said it was about halfway through first year when he met teacher Fiona Searing, who had set up a science club around that time and invited him to join. From there, she suggested that he a sit the CTYI entrance exam.

"I did well in the three sections, and with her help fundraising the €2,000 needed for each summer's residential cost, I attended it for two years."

HERITAGE

Paddy said he recognises how important his achievement is, especially as a member of the Travelling Community.

According to figures from the Department of Education in 2021, the percentage of Travellers completing the Leaving Certificate remains low at 22 per cent.

Commenting on the issues that many Travellers face, Paddy said: "A quick visit to any social media will show the blatant hate Irish society holds towards many Travellers.

"Despite that, Travellers, such as all my siblings, are still going into schools and moving onto third level.

He continued: "My sincere advice is to both Travellers and other students is to ignore anyone saying that you can't succeed, anything's doable with enough effort.

"I hope my success will help normalise Travellers in education, and furthermore, in Irish society."

Summing up his thoughts, Paddy said: "I would just like to thank my parents and also my siblings for all their support. I want to thank councillors Suzanne Doyle, Anne Connolly and Rathangan Parish Council for their generous contributions that allowed me to go to the CTYI, and Fiona Searing for supporting and helping me for the last few years.

"Good luck to all the students going into the leaving and junior cert; it'll be rough, but it'll be worth it if you put the effort in!"