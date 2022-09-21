NEWS BRIEF: Kildare GP welcomes government's new contraception scheme

A Newbridge-based GP has welcomed the government's new contraception scheme.

Teenage girls and women aged between 17 and 25 can now avail of free prescription charges, two free GP consultations a year, and insertion and removal of long-lasting contraception, including implants and emergency contraception.

Dr Brendan O' Shea, who is also the spokesperson for The Kildare Faculty of The ICGP (Irish College of General Practitioners), said about the scheme: "Sexual and Reproductive Care is a large part of what most general practice teams do, and many of us in practice are very pleased to finally see this piece being rolled out.

"We are keen that free medical contraception is available to all women and their partners who require it, and many of us will continue to lobby for full extension of this to the entire population."

He added: "Its more than ironic that all women over 26 can obtain a free abortion, but almost two thirds of women over 26 have to pay for contraception.

"Even modest costs act as a real barrier to care for people, and we see this on a daily basis with unplanned and crisis pregnancies, where medical and prescribing costs cause people to defer decisions to renew their pill prescription or to get an IUCD (Intrauterine contraceptive device) or Implanon fitted."

Dr O' Shea's comments follow after he commended the HSE earlier this week for releasing a booklet on lithium therapy.