04 Oct 2022

LATEST: LHD Action Group says it will hold protests in Newbridge, County Kildare every Saturday

The Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group was set up by concerned residents in response to the proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians in an area near Lakeside Park.

Ciarán Mather

04 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A leading figure in the Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group has that the organisation will continue to protest every Saturday in Newbridge until their demands are met.

LHD member and resident Tom McDonnell told the Leinster Leader that the group will continue protesting 'until we get it in writing that there will be nothing built on our greens.'

The announcement follows after the group yesterday confirmed that a second protest will take place in Newbridge in opposition to proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainian citizens in Lakeside Park, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD).

Mr McDonnell told Kildare FM Radio at the time that he was frustrated with the 'lack of communication'.

He added: "We don't want to protest, we just want engagement (from the government)."

The group's most recent announcement also follows after Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said that Green Party Minister Roderic O' Gorman will make a decision over proposed modular homes soon.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group was set up in August by concerned residents in response to the proposed modular homes for displaced Ukrainians in an area near Lakeside Park.

Similar outcry was experienced in Rathangan last month over the proposed implementation of modular homes, also intended for displaced Ukrainians, in the Beechgrove estate.

Minister O' Gorman's Department (The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth) has said that the government has approved the development of up to 500 units of modular accommodation in different configurations over two phases.

It was also announced that final configuration of sites will be informed by further site evaluation and engagement.

Both phases of the project are expected to be delivered by the Spring of 2023.

News

