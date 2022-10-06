Kildare LGFA: Diane O'Hora new Ladies manager

Diane O'Hora
Former Mayo player, Diane O'Hora, has been appointed manager of the Kildare Ladies intermediate football team.
A statement released by Kildare Ladies County Exective stated: "Diana's experience as a player, coach and manager, together with that of her backroom team will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and energy to Kildare Ladies."
The legendary former Mayo player stepped down as manager of Roscommon suddenly in August 2021, before she had completed her maiden campaign with Roscommon.
