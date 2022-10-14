HPV vaccine catch-up programme named in honour of late Irish woman to launch in November

A HPV vaccine catch-up programme named in honour of an Irish woman who died of cancer is expected to launch in mid-November this year.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-up Programme - announced yesterday (October 13) by the Minister for Health and the Brennan Family - will offer free HPV vaccines to all boys and girls in second level education previously eligible to receive the HPV vaccine and who have not yet received it.

Young women, up to the age of 25, who have now left secondary school, and who did not receive the vaccine, will also be eligible to receive it as part of the catch-up programme.

The human papilloma virus, or HPV, can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men.

Studies from Sweden and England have shown that vaccination with HPV vaccine is associated with a big reduction in the risk of cervical cancer, especially in people who got the HPV vaccine at 12 to 13 years of age.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said, "Laura Brennan is the epitome of inspiration for all of us. Even when faced with a terminal diagnosis, Laura dedicated herself to promoting the HPV vaccine to ensure that as few families as possible would have to go through the rigours of cancer treatment and end-of-life care as she did.

"The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine programme is a fitting tribute to the memory and the tireless efforts Laura made to encourage young people to take up this vaccine. Vaccines save lives and, through screening and vaccination, we are working to eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland – I really cannot think of a better way to remember Laura than achieving this goal through the programme named after her."

Bernie Brennan also commented and said, "September just gone would have been Laura’s 30th birthday. The reality of living with cancer, and then life after cancer when someone passes away means that we miss out on milestone celebrations with our loved ones. To see the HPV Catch-Up Programme named in Laura’s memory is a comfort and a testament to Laura’s dedication to increasing the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

"I urge all parents to discuss HPV vaccination with their children and encourage them to take it – vaccines prevent cancer. Prevention is better than cure and prevention is definitely better than no cure."

Larry Brennan said, "It is lovely to see the HPV Catch-Up programme named after Laura. It is so important that this vaccine will be available free of charge and easily accessed for those who missed out on it in school, I hope this move increases uptake across the country.

"I would urge anyone who has any question about HPV vaccines to get your information from trusted sources like the HSE and the WHO. Increasing uptake of the HPV vaccine will protect women and stop them getting cervical cancer.”