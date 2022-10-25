Search

25 Oct 2022

Proposed monument would mark 100-year-old execution in Kildare

Proposed monument would mark 100-year-old execution in Kildare

The current monument commemorating the Grey Abbey Martyrs.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

25 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Recommendations relating to a monument commemorating an execution that took place in the Irish Civil War were read out to representatives at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

Kildare County Council (KCC) relayed the recommendations to local representatives at the meeting which was held on Wednesday, October 19.

The monument would commemorate the Grey Abbey Martyrs, who were executed by Pro-Treaty soldiers on December 19, 1922.

It was the single biggest execution in the Civil War.

It was also heard that the present memorial, which has been in place in the Square in Kildare town since 1935, is in need of an upgrade.

Sinn Féin councillor Noel Connolly proposed that KCC proceed with a proposal drafted by the National Graves Association.

However, his suggestion was put to a vote and rejected.

Cllr Connolly has since informed the Leader that the NGA are now seeking permission from KCC to temporarily erect the monument just for the centenary weekend.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media