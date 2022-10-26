KILDARE: Government has not ruled out refurbishing vacant buildings in Curragh Camp for displaced Ukrainians

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has told the Leinster Leader that it has not ruled out refurbishing derelict and vacant buildings in the Curragh Camp for displaced Ukrainians.

The update follows after Tom McDonnell, a prominent member of the Lakeside Park, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD Action Group) protesting at planned modular homes for the area, reiterated his suggestion to the Leader of housing displaced Ukrainians in the Curragh Camp.

Mr McDonnell said that he spoke with Deputy Martin Heydon and the Minister Roderic O' Gorman about looking into providing land for modular homes for displaced Ukrainians in the Curragh, but claimed that the group has been 'ignored' by the government.

Mr McDonnell also suggested that the government could use some of the vacant buildings there to set up a school for Ukrainian children.

Labour Senator Mark Wall told the Leader earlier this year that there are up to 43 derelict buildings on the Curragh.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said in a statement: "The Department is working urgently across Government to bring new accommodation on board to ensure that the States humanitarian needs can be met.

"It continues to explore all suitable offers as it has done since March 2022.

"Any offers of accommodation will be considered in line with accommodation needs."

'PEOPLE WANT THIS TO BE A SUCCESS'

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry, who is also a former member of the Army Ranger Wing in the Defence Forces, recently discussed the potential refurbishment of buildings in the Curragh Camp on RTÉ Radio 1.

He said that there are a lot of disused military buildings around the country, and that they would be 'very palatable' to house displaced Ukrainians.

"Firstly, they're not really in use anymore, secondly, they are publicly owned, and thirdly, they are already wired for electricity and water, so it is very easy to plug into these systems.

"However, the caveat that I would put on (refurbishing) them is that there needs to be communication with the local population and local community, it can only take place with their consent," he added: "People want this to be a success, and they deserve to be communicated with and consulted (by the Office of Public Works and the Dept) in advance."