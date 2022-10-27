Search

27 Oct 2022

Kildare's Davy Burke takes the reins at Roscommon

Former Lilies U20 All-Ireland winning manager given three year deal with The Rossies

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Former Kildare All-Ireland U20 manager, Davy Burke, has been appointed the new manager of Roscommon senior footballers on a three year term. 

Davy, who led The Lilies to All-Ireland success back in 2018, will be joined by All-Ireland winner Donegal's Martin McHugh.

When the Confey man was appointed manager of Wicklow in 2020 he was the youngest senior county manager in the country.

Prior to that Burke led Sarsfields to senior honours in 2019, moved to Wicklow leading them to promotion to Divisin 3 in 2020, a promotion they retained the following year, before he returned to Sarsfields this year, losing out to Naas in the quarter-final.

