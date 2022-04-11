'Shocked and appalled' - Leo Varadkar responds after apparent homophobic assault

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has condemned an apparent homophobic attack on a man in Dublin City in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 10.

A Twitter user detailed the attack on them from a hospital bed after sustaining serious injuries.

It appears the attack was homophobic in nature with the victim saying his attacker called him a "faggot" before "beating the sh*t" out of him.

The incident allegedly happened on Dame Street in Dublin at around 3.30am on Sunday morning.

The victim said: "Last night a stranger called me a faggot before beating the sh*t out of me. He left me with a fractured eye socket, two fractures in my ankle, a dislocation in my ankle and some other minor injuries. We’ve come a long way but still have such a long way to go in terms of equality."

After receiving an outpouring of support, the victim posted: "Really feeling the love right now, thanks everyone. Genuinely didn’t share this for attention, I felt like it needed to be seen instead of hidden away because this is the reality of what so many LGBTQ+ people go through regularly and if it makes you uncomfortable, maybe it should."

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar responded to the shocking tweets and photographs of the man's injuries. He said: "Shocked and appalled that an assault of this nature occurred in our capital city. Will discuss with Helen McEntee regarding Garda presence on our street and new hate crime laws. Sorry about what happened. Wishing you a swift recovery."

Gardaí have been approached for comment on this incident.