Creative workshops for children in Kilkenny to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg

Kilkenny Arts Office are inviting the children of Kilkenny to take part in creative workshops between now and June to celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of creativity for children.

The aim is to gather and create artwork and curious things collected and made by children to exhibit in a purpose built Cabinet Of Curiosities for this special day on June 11. Children’s creativity will inspire the wider community through this celebratory exhibition.

Workshop Schedule at a Glance

Rothe House, Parliament Street, Kilkenny

Sunday, May 8 - Ceramics Workshop with Maeve Sookram

Sunday, May 15 - Mixed Media Workshop with Carrie Lynam

Sunday, May 29 - Mixed Media Workshop with Carrie Lynam.

St Kevin’s Hall, Johnstown

Sunday. May 22 - Ceramics Workshop with Maeve Sookram

Workshop Details

Cabinet of Curiosity - Ceramics Workshop with Maeve Sookram

May, Sunday 8

11.30am -1pm (5 -8 yrs)

2pm -3.30pm (9-12yrs)

Venue: Rothe House & Garden, Parliament Street, Kilkenny City.

May, Sunday 22

11.30am -1pm (5 -8 yrs)

2pm -3.30pm (9-12yrs)

Venue: St Kevin’s Hall, Johnstown, County Kilkenny.



Exploring and curiosity are part of our creative nature. Children are wonderful at exploring objects. This workshop encourages children between 5 to 12 years old, to bring objects that they find curious.

The group will explore how the objects work. What they do? Their shape, texture and materials. Using the objects as inspiration, children can make replicas, make a mould or design their own curiosity. The group will look at pattern, texture and colour. This workshop will be packed with fun. Children are asked to bring an object they find curious.

Cabinet of Curiosity - Natural Wonders Workshop with Carrie Lynam

May, Sunday 15

11.30am -1pm (5 -8yrs)

2pm -3.30pm (9-12yrs)

Venue: Rothe House & Garden, Parliament Street, Kilkenny City

This mixed media workshop will engage children in the art of looking, really looking!

The group will investigate the roof top garden of Rothe House and seek out natural materials to inspire our artwork. Participants will be guided in looking for shape, colour and pattern in the natural world. Participants will use what we find as inspiration to create curious objects that showcase the wonders of nature.

The workshop will focus on honing participants observation skills and encouraging them to see wonder in the everyday. Any curious objects or things related to the natural world are warmly welcomed to this workshop.

Cabinet of Curiosity – Fantastical Animals Workshop with Carrie Lynam

May, Sunday 29

11.30am -1pm (5 -8 yrs)

2pm -3.30pm (9-12yrs)

Venue: Rothe House & Garden, Parliament Street, Kilkenny City.

Taking a closer look at birds, animals and insects that we are familiar with and using them as inspiration to create curious objects. We will hone our skills of observation by exploring colour, shape, form and pattern then working from our observations we will create our own fantastical animals. This is a mixed media workshop that will encourage children to look closer and wonder more. Any curious objects or things related to animals, birds or insects are warmly welcomed to this workshop.

To book email deirdre.southey@kilkennycoco.ie

Deadline is May 6 and the cost is €7 per child and €10 for two children from the same family. Concessions are €5 per child €7 for two children from the same family.