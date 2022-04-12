Kilkenny gardaí investigate theft of €18,000 worth of goods from garage

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of €18,000 worth of bicycles and other goods.
The burglary at Kirwans Inch, Dunmore took place between 9.30am and 1.30pm on April 11.
The lock on the garage door was forced open and a number of items stolen.
Five bicycles were stolen, three racing bikes and two mountain bikes. The racing bikes are a black Cervolo, a white/blue Zanatta and ared/white Trigon. The first mountain bikes are a black Cube bike and a grey and white Giant mountain bike .
Tools were also taken – a Loncin generator, a Flex battery drill, a SWA hydraulic crimping tool, a Honda generator and a Bosch kango hammer.
Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí.
