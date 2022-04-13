Could you be the next Kilkenny Rose? Last chance to enter!

Elegant, sophisticated, ambitious, passionate, friendly, a true lady - combine this fabulous cocktail of characteristics adn what you will discover is... the Kilkenny Rose 2022!

Time is running out if you would like to enter this year's Kilkenny Rose selection. Coordinator Lyn Moloney has issued a final call to all potential Kilkenny hopefuls for 2022.

“The closing date is fast approaching and we would encourage any interested girls out there to get in touch as soon as possible.

"There is still time to join this group of ladies who were treated to an absolutely brilliant day in Kilkenny. We started out meeting all the little Rosebuds at a party hosted by main sponsor MacDonagh Junction where they were presented with their sashes by our reigning Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin and were treated to a movie and goodies.

BELOW: Kilkenny Rosebuds with the Kilkenny Rose hopefuls

"From there it was over to Kilkenny Activity Centre where the girl's competitive edge could be seen during a game of Splatball on the activity course. They even encountered some Rose of Tralee Escorts on the course and the game took on a whole new level. It was a brilliant afternoon for all the girls getting to know each other in very fun environment.

"After a busy day It was then time to relax over a lovely meal hosted in Aroi Kilkenny. We are very fortunate here in Kilkenny with such loyal and supportive sponsors and businesses looking after us. It really is a very fun and positive experience for any young ladies taking part and with just a few spaces left I would really encourage any girls even considering it to reach out and join us."

On Saturday evening 14th May Kilkenny Roses will gather at the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny for a night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Kilkenny at the Dome in Tralee 2022.

Roses will appear on stage to to speak with MC Ollie Turner and be put through their paces and encouraged by family and friends to display their personalities.

There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, 'Best Dressed Man' and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won. The roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between 5-10 years.

Lyn would love to meet interested ladies in advance of the final where you will have the opportunity to meet some of the other entrants and the chance to ask any questions that you may have. So if you would like to enter this year’s Kilkenny Rose event don’t delay as closing date is imminent. For more details contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or Kilkenny Rose on all social media platforms.