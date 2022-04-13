Kilkenny GAA- Pat Hoban named new Shamrocks of Ballyhale boss

Shamrocks of Ballyhale manager Pat Hoban
Former Kilkenny Minor and Intermediate boss Pat Hoban has taken over as the new manager of Shamrocks of Ballyhale.
The Mullinavat man replaces James O'Connor who departed the Shamrocks post after last February's All-Ireland final defeat to Ballygunner of Waterford.
Hoban led the Cats to Minor and Intermediate success in the past and he will be hoping to help the defending county champions to a fifth successive Kilkenny senior hurling title later in the year.
Hoban will manage against his own club in the upcoming campaign with his new side placed in a championship group alongside Mullinavat, Erins Own, Tullaroan, Clara and Lisdowney.
