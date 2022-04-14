Kilkenny Basketball star claims US College Scholarship

Lucy Coogan
Kilkenny youngster Lucy Coogan has secured a four year basketball scholarship to Cordell University in New Jersey, USA.
The Loreto student only turned 18 earlier this week and is currently in Wales with the Irish Under 18 team for the 2022 Four Nations tournament.
Coogan looks set for bigger and better things over the next few years and she was the leading light when her school qualified for the U19A Girls Schools League final when losing out to Mercy of Waterford.
As well as her School and International exploits, Coogan also plies her trade with IT Carlow in the Missquote.ie Women's Super League.
