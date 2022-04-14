Search

14 Apr 2022

Easter Art Fair a treat at Castlecomer Craft yard

Kilkenny

Take a trip to Castlecomer on Easter Monday, April 18th, and treat yourself to a host of beautiful art!

Local artists and artists from around the country will be exhibiting their work at an outdoor event in the Castlecomer Craft Yard.

Among the artists taking part will be Krisztina Rozanich who is based in Thomastown, Sandra Kelly who is living in Doonane, Co. Laois, Mairéad Holohan is a Kilkenny artist who lives in the hills above st Mullins, Graham Carew who is an artist based in Castlecomer and has run the Artist in the Shop Window Project for last three years. Also taking will be Niamh Curry, Dani Bergman and Clare Caron.

So if art is your thing then go along and discover new original artworks and meet and chat with the artists. 

