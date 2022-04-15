Search

15 Apr 2022

Friends! The Musicial Parody comes to Kilkenny

Friends! The Musicial Parody comes to Kilkenny

Friends! The Musical Parody will be performed at the Watergate on May 3

Reporter:

Mary Cody

15 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Robert C. Kelly and Theatre Mogul are delighted to bring Friends! The Musical Parody to Ireland this April.
Take your seat for this hilarious production which celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.
Friends! The Musical Parody is a hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in a hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production. The much anticipated Irish tour will include a date in in Kilkenny on May 3 at the Watergate Theatre.
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody the first UK and Irish tour of the hilarious off-Broadway and Las Vegas hit musical that lovingly lampoons the popular TV sitcom.
It’s a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Robert C Kelly has produced and co-produced many plays and musicals including nine UK and Irish tours of Menopause The Musical, Olivier award-winning Defending the Caveman, The Dolls Abroad, The Dolls Dragged Up, 51 Shades of Maggie, Whingeing Women, Girls Night the Musical, Dirty Dusting (UK, Ireland Australia and New Zealand), Pam Gem’s Piaf, eleven productions (including a West End run) of the comedy Mum’s the Word, also Mum’s the Word 2 – from Toddlers to Teenagers in the UK and Germany, Prunella Scales in Too Far to Walk (London), the musical comedy Always Patsy Cline (UK and Australia) and It’s Wine O’Clock.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media