Kilkenny campaign embraces slogan for World Down Syndrome Day

'See The Able Not The Label' is a campaign run by the DSI Waterford and South Kilkenny and DSI Kilkenny branches in partnership with Dunnes Stores to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

This campaign saw local branch members’ photos feature in store windows across both counties.

Bríd Kirwan-Holden was inspired by the “Upside; a campaign of meaningful inclusion run in Cork in conjunction with Dunnes Stores in October. Bríd thought that this would be a wonderful opportunity to create a positive campaign in Kilkenny to help showcase models of all abilities while breaking down barriers and misconceptions. After sharing her idea, Jenny Dalton-Keogh

and Aoife Daly joined Bríd to bring her dream to life.

The campaign was set up to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 with an aim to promote inclusivity for people with Down syndrome and their families. It saw 50 members across the two branches opt to participate in the photoshoots. What started out as a simple campaign grew and grew and gathered great interest both locally and nationally.

This campaign would not have been possible without the help and support of Margaret Heffernan of Dunnes Stores. When we initially approached Dunnes Stores with our proposal they pulled out all the stops to help make this

campaign a success.

All participating models were provided with clothing for the photoshoots and help and support was provided to us every step of the way.

Working with Dunnes Stores has played a huge role in bringing this vision to life and the group is delighted to have found a partner who places emphasis on diversity and inclusion all year round.

To bring the campaign to life, two local Kilkenny and Waterford photographers also offered their time and services free of charge. Terry Campion Photograhy based in Freshford, and Gerry O’Carroll from Waterford both provided full day photoshoots to capture and prepare the imagery for the campaign.