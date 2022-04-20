Kilkenny service station granted planning permission for extension plans

Maher's, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny
Maher's Petrol Station in Goresbridge have been granted planning permission to construct a new single storey extension, additional retail floor space and a new seating area for customers.
The popular local convenience store has also been granted permission for external alterations to the existing building and for an extension to the existing forecourt.
Permission for a new rear access road, delivery/loading area, storage compound and all associated site works including new customer and staff car parking has also been approved.
