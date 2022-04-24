Road on Kilkenny border to close for two weeks for Irish Water works

Traffic travelling from south Kilkenny through Carrick on Suir will be affected by traffic diversions for the next two weeks.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, is replacing 980m of problematic watermains in Carrick-On-Suir which will improve water quality for the community.

The project, which commenced in early April, is part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works, being carried out by Shareridge Ltd. on behalf of Irish Water, are taking place on the N24 and are expected to take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

The section of works is to be completed between the junction of the N24 and Clairín Close/ Circle K, along the N24 to the junction of the N24 (O’Mahony Avenue) and the R696 at O’Connors Bar.

To facilitate advance watermain rehabilitation works on O’Mahoney Avenue, there will be a local diversion in place for traffic travelling due west to Clonmel on the N24 for two weeks from Monday 25 April.

Traffic will be directed to make a left onto the R676 along New Street, making a right onto Main Street re-joining the N24 via the R885.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

