Eight creative industries across Ireland receive funding worth €500,000

Half a million euro in funding has been awarded by Creative Ireland to eight creative industries across the country.

The Creative Communities Economic Action Fund was launched today (Friday April 22) by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, who said it will provide "new creative opportunities" throughout Ireland.

Minister Catherine Martin said, "The creative economy has no single definition. It is an evolving concept which builds on the interplay between human creativity and intellectual property, knowledge and technology. It is essential that new creative economic activities are nurtured and supported."

Projects in Waterford, Donegal, Meath, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Galway and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown will benefit from the funding.

Initiatives include immersive games development, traditional typography skills development and the design industry.

According to the Department of Culture, projects will build on the creative and economic expertise of local authorities, local enterprise offices and other partner organisations.

A project in Meath will establish a learning centre based on letterpress printing for third-level students, the print industry and tourists.

A proposal in Waterford aims to develop the regional creative economy of the South East by utilising data gathered though a new online platform called GovLab run by WIT. This digital resource will maintain, analyse and disseminate data emerging from a live inventory of local culture and creative industry activity and will assess the impact of the creative industries on the region.

Creative Coast in Donegal will explore and identify an appropriate cluster model to position the creative sector in all future development in Donegal.

In Cork, the Munster Animation Forum aims to transform Munster into an internationally recognised powerhouse for animation, supporting the economic growth of the creative animation community across the province.