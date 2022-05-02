Kilkenny man elected new NPA Vice President

Danny O'Dwyer from Kilkenny Ploughing is pictured with Anna May McHugh, managing director and James Sutton, president. Picture: Alf Harvey
A Kilkenny man has been elected as Vice President of the National Ploughing Association.
Danny O’Dwyer from Tullaroan, was elected as the NPA Vice President at the National Ploughing Association AGM in Athy, Co Kildare.
