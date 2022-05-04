Trolley numbers skyrocket at St Luke's in Kilkenny as 46 wait on a bed today

Trolley numbers are skyrocketing at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny where 46 patients are waiting on a bed today, according to the INMO.

Yesterday (Tuesday), INMO figures showed 36 patients waiting on a bed at the local hospital.

On April 22, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly made a short-notice visit to the hospital to launch the phased opening of the newly built 72 bed Ormond Wing. Phase one was to see 24 beds on the third floor of the five-story building come on stream for inpatient services over two weeks.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said Government must take action to tackle hospital overcrowding as over 8,717 patients were without a bed during April, including 573 in St Luke’s.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for nurses and midwives in Irish hospitals. They are incredibly exhausted and burnt out by the conditions in our hospitals. The HSE must uphold their obligation as an employer to provide a safe workplace,” INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

Up to 300 delegates are expected to attend the INMO’S Annual Delegate Conference this week.