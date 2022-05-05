Kilkenny student takes home coveted award at the National Student Media Awards

Kilkenny native Sophie Finn took home the highly-coveted 'Journalist of the Year Award' at this year's Student Media (SMEDIA) Award Ceremony.

Sheila Reilly of the Irish Examiner, who judged this category, stated that Sophie’s work consisted of 'well-written articles exploring interesting themes in these very informative and thought provoking pieces'.

She added that they are 'great examples of journalism that could be published anywhere'.

Sophie is a final year law student at UCD and the Features Editor with the University Observer and most certainly has

a promising career in journalism ahead of her.

The National Student Media Awards returned to the Aviva Stadium last Thursday for the first in-person awards ceremony since 2019.

Students joined the ceremony from all over the country to be honoured for their hard work in media and journalism over the last twelve months.

Of the evening’s final awards -- Trinity College Dublin’s The University Times took home the Irish Times Newspaper of the Year Award, NUIG’s Elizabeth Hunt took home the prestigious Irish Independent Editor of the Year Award for her work on Ethereal Magazine, making Ethereal the first magazine to take home an Editor of the Year award.

Recently added category Podcast of the Year was won by Katie Hackett of TUD and new category Failte Ireland Journalism Relating to Travel was taken home by TCD’s Charles Alexander Moody-Stuart.

The National Student Media Awards have been running for the past 22 years and have seen media and journalism stars such as Samantha Libreri (Editor of the Year, 2004), Sean Defoe (Radio Journalist of the Year, 2015) and Colm Flynn (TV Production of the Year, 2010) on the podium over the years.

The SMEDIAS have a long history of celebrating Irish student’s achievements in media and have introduced a number of new award categories over the years to reflect the changing skills and and opportunities available in the Irish media industry.

Hosted by Oxygen.ie, the SMEDIAS are one of the most important dates in the student calendar.

They allow students to showcase their work in journalism, radio and television production, broadcasting and writing to prominent figures from the Irish media industry to judge.