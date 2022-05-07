Kilkenny embraces Darkness into Light 2022

Thousands of alarm clocks went off early on Saturday morning as the people of Kilkenny got up to walk from Darkness Into Light.

The 5k walk, which provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community while raising funds for Pieta, was a huge hit in the county with people turning out in great number to support the return of the organised walk into sunrise.

Marching towards James Stephens Barracks in the city - a second official event was also held in Inistioge, with other pop-up DiL walks organised throughout the county - spirits were high as people prepared for the 4:15am start.

Sent on their way by a rousing speech from Aurelia Glynn from Pieta - and some words of encouragement from MC George Candler - runners, walkers and joggers from the city, Thomastown, Callan, Freshford and beyond left the Barracks for a 5km route through the city.

Clad in the event’s famed yellow t-shirts, people made their way down John Street and along the Canal. The route came back past Kilkenny Castle and down High Street before returning to the Barracks. There the crowd was greeted by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir and the Lady Desart Choir, whose moving performances struck a chord on such a special morning.

All funds raised through donations and fundraising will go back into funding Pieta’s services. The organisation provides free, accessible one-to-one counselling to people suffering from suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm or to those bereaved by suicide. Pieta operate a 24/7 Crisis Helpline (Ireland only): Call 1800 247 247 or text HELP 51444