Kilkenny company recognised as a “2022 Best Workplace in Tech” for the second year running

Kilkenny-based software technology group, CluneTech, has been officially recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech for the second consecutive year.

The tech industry in Ireland employs over 100,000 people and is the second-largest exporter of computer and IT services in the world. Best Workplaces in Tech highlights organisations in the tech sector who are offering an excellent employee experience by building a great culture, and CluneTech – whose portfolio of companies includes Ireland’s latest tech unicorn, TransferMate – is proud to be one of them!

The accolade was granted after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Ireland. The accreditation was introduced in 2021 and the process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the employee experience.

Earlier this year, CluneTech was listed as the 20th Best Large Workplace in Ireland, as part of the Great Place to Work programme to celebrate organisations that have committed to creating a high-trust organisation. The company has also been recognised as a Best Workplace for Women™, which recognises those organisations that are creating positive and supportive workplaces for women in particular.

Earlier this week the CSO reported a gender gap in the ICT sector in Ireland, with women accounting for only 32% of workers in the overall sector. CluneTech bucks this trend, with women making up more than 46% of employees in Ireland, and 58% of our total workforce worldwide. This puts the company well ahead of the industry average of 33% overall female representation in global technology firms, as predicted for 2022 by Deloitte Global.

Speaking about the recognition, CluneTech Founder and CEO, Terry Clune, said: “As a group of global software technology companies, this recognition is very important to us. I want to thank our employees, in Ireland and worldwide, who embody our culture and our shared values. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re proud to be named as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech as well as a Best Workplace for Women™. Our aim is to continuously improve our culture and working environment in support of all our employees.”

Rachael O’Shea, Head of Employee Experience at CluneTech also commented: “At CluneTech, we’re on a journey to provide our people with the best possible employee experience, whatever that looks like for them. Our employees play a pivotal role in shaping our #OneTeam culture and it’s their feedback that drives change within our organisation. With that in mind, we’re absolutely delighted to be recognised as Best Workplace in Tech and this accreditation is a welcome reminder that we’re heading in the right direction!”

Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work Ireland, says “The organisations awarded as Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Tech in 2022 do not believe they are a perfect workplace (there is no such thing) but they are committed to improving their workplace culture to help maximise their talent retention, attract the best talent and create an outstanding employee experience. All of these workplaces have committed to using the Great Place to Work framework to support and improve their workplace culture and also to enhance and grow their employer brand.