International coffee chain opens new store in Kilkenny

Caffè Nero on High Street, Kilkenny
Caffè Nero is the latest international coffee chain to open its doors to customers in Kilkenny following a successful opening earlier today.
The new store is located on High Street in Kilkenny city and offers sit-down and takeaway coffee and food options.
Caffè Nero is an Italian-influenced coffeehouse company headquartered in London, England.
Founded in 1997 by Gerry Ford, the company currently runs more than 1000 coffee houses in eleven countries: the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, Turkey, the UAE, Oman, and the United States.
