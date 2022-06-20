New garda sergeant allocated for Castlecomer Garda Station

A new garda sergeant has been allocated to Castlecomer Garda Station.
Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne also told the Joint Policing Committee that a number of initiatives were planned including pop up clinics in community halls including Freshford. It is also hoped to hold a garda clinic in Paulstown.
The Chief Supt also told the committee that he had advertised internally for a garda in Kilmacow following representations made by Cllr Tomas Breatnach.
