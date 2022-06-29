Fire fighters from Kilkenny set out to deliver vital equipment to Ukrainian fire service

Picture: Kilkenny County Council
Good luck and safe journey to the volunteers from Kilkenny's Fire Service who are on their way to deliver vital equipment to the firefighters of Ukraine!
Kilkenny Fire Service will transport donated fire vehicles and equipment this week to provide vital support to the Ukrainian firefighters. More than 100 fire stations and over 250 fire appliances have been destroyed in the Ukraine, and tragically many firefighters have lost their lives as they battle to do their job in their local community.
Off they go......— Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) June 29, 2022
Well done to our Fire Service who set off yesterday to transport donated fire vehicles and equipment to provide vital support to the Ukrainian firefighters.
Full press release https://t.co/FCIxEi91Mc@KKPeopleNews @kclr96fm @CRKC1 pic.twitter.com/5BiTSNt31m
Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick says the donation and transportation of the vehicles and equipment is supported by Kilkenny County Council and has been organised through Safe Harbour for Ukraine https://safeharbourforukraine.org.
Read more about the generous project here: Kilkenny Fire Service lends a helping hand to Ukraine
