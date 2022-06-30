Search

30 Jun 2022

Castlecomer Discovery Park launches its summer camps for 2022

Exploring nature and adventure this summer

Castlecomer Discovery Park launches its summer camps for 2022

Leon Purcell on the Tree Top Walk at Castlecomer Discovery Park

Reporter:

Mary Cody

30 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Castlecomer Discovery Park are running a ‘Discovery Camp’ for boys and girls aged 8-12 years old this August.

The camp will be running for four days, from August 8 to 11, 10am-2pm each day.  Spaces are limited and must be booked online. Price is €100 per child.

This summer’s Discovery Camp will be a mix of outdoor wildlife-based activities and adventure activities.

“Nature is going to be a strong theme for this camp, and we want to encourage our campers to take full advantage of our wonderful grounds and range of habitats. We’ll be explorers and scientists for the week, hiking, tracking, and discovering what kinds of animals and plants live in the waters and woods of the park," said Cian Gill, Education & Public Engagement Manager, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

There’ll also be an action element to the week, as kids will take to the lake for boating, shoot arrows at the archery range, and hit the high ropes at the Tree Top Adventure Walk. 

This camp is ideal for kids who love being outside, want to make new friends, learn new skills, and experience being part of a team. There is so much to explore at the park,  everything they’ll need to make an unforgettable summer!

For further information, contact Castlecomer Discovery Park at 056 4440707 or see our website at www.discoverypark.ie. Click ‘book now’ and choose August 8  on our calendar to book onto our Discovery Camp. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media