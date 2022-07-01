Battle of the Somme commemoration to take place in Kilkenny on Sunday

The event will take place at the memorial in the Peace Park
An event will take place on Sunday, July 3, at the memorial in the Peace Park to remember those from Kilkenny who fought in the Battle of the Somme in World War I.
There are 126 Kilkenny people who died in the battle.
The ceremony will consist of poetry, prayer, music,wreath laying, raising of the national flag, Last Post and Reveille and a minute's silence.
Wreaths will be laid down by the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and Mayor of Kilkenny. Assembly is at 10.45 am.
