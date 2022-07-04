Search

04 Jul 2022

Thomastown farm hosts launch of DairyBeef500 campaign

Kilkenny

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD with Peter, Jenny, Grace and Sadie O’Hanrahan and Thomas and Olive O’Hanrahan, along with Liam Herlihy, Chairman of Teagasc, and Professor Frank O’M

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

04 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A new programme focussed on dairy beef production has been launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.


The launch of the called DairyBeef500 programme was held on the Thomastown farm of Peter O’Hanrahan. Minister McConalogue was welcomed to the farm by Peter and Jenny O’Hanrahan and Peter’s parents Thomas and Olive. Peter farms in partnership with his father Thomas and runs Friesian and early maturing steers in a calf to beef system.

Mullinavat claim Under 13 Roinn B Hurling League success

Mullinavat 5-10 Carrickshock 3-9


Dairy calf to beef demonstration farms have been selected throughout the country to illustrate key technologies. These include calf rearing, grassland management, calf health, nutrition, financial management, animal health & welfare, environmental sustainability and the appropriate use of dairy beef genetics.


Sustainability
The DairyBeef500 campaign, which is led by Teagasc, will promote the adoption of best practice at farm level to increase the future viability and sustainability of the Irish beef sector. The campaign is part of the Teagasc Signpost programme.


“Our beef sector is truly world class with our farmers the bedrock of the sector,” said Minister McConalogue. “It will promote greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors, to ensure that there is a market outlet for calves from the dairy herd, and to provide an attractive business option for beef farmers. We want to explore all avenues to help generate the strongest possible income for farmers.”


Director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O’Mara, acknowledged the support from the partner companies in the DairyBeef500 programme and thanked the 15 farmers, including Peter O’Hanrahan, who will be demonstration farms as part of the programme.


“The DairyBeef500 partners will also be an integral part of the Signpost Programme,” he said. “They will contribute to the national initiative of reducing agricultural emissions.”


The DairyBeef500 Campaign will promote and demonstrate dairy-beef systems, which are socially, environmentally and financially sustainable. The focus will be on a number of key objectives:
Target a net margin of €500 per hectare excluding direct payments.
Increase the adoption of best practices, especially in relation to grassland management and calf rearing and herd health.
Reduce the environmental footprint of dairy beef production.
Establish a cohort of profitable dairy beef producers.
Create greater integration between beef and dairy industries.
Improve the beef merit of calves coming from the dairy herd.


The DairyBeef500 demonstration farm programme is being supported by industry partners - Volac, Munster Bovine, Drummonds Ltd., Liffey Mills, MSD Animal Health and Corteva AgriScience (TP Whelehans).

Sublime Cats blaze past Clare as they march into All-Ireland final

Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20


Demonstration Farm
As part of the DairyBeef 500 Campaign, a dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm based at Ballyvadin, Fethard, Co Tipperary, has been set up as a joint venture between Teagasc, Dawn Meats and Shinagh Estates Ltd (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, Lisavaird and Carbery).
The Ballyvadin farm will demonstrate the deployment of best technologies in sustainable dairy calf to beef production.
Additionally, it will produce beef of high quality from both the processor and consumers perspective.
Further information on the DairyBeef500 campaign is available from www.teagasc.ie/dairybeef500

Freebooters star Darren Lawlor nets US college scholarship

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media