Search

07 Jul 2022

Boil Water Notice lifted with immediate effect for Kilkenny border communities

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Boil water notice is lifted

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

07 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A boil water notice in place in communities on the Kilkenny-Tipperary border has been lifted, with immediate effect.

The notice had been in place for the Fethard Public Water Supply, which covered areas including Mullinahone and Killenaule.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council wishes to notify customers on the Fethard Public Water Supply that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on 29 June is now lifted with immediate effect. This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.  

Single people from rural Kilkenny sought for brand new television series

The notice was originally issued as a precaution due to issues at the Fethard Regional Water Treatment Plant, affecting the treatment and disinfection process. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary works to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

All consumers on the Fethard Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community."

Irish Water, the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

Campaign for more social housing for people with disabilities in Kilkenny

Johnny Sexton’s Ireland selection raises concern with safety campaigners

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media