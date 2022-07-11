Search

11 Jul 2022

Kilkenny councillors call for Irish Water intervention due to 'ongoing water leaks'

Local councillors told ‘it does take time’ after raising water issues in region

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

11 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Elected members of Piltown Municipal District Council have called upon Irish Water to make commitments to Mooncoin and Piltown after beginning large-scale infrastructural improvement works in the nearby village of Slieverue.

Cllr Pat Dunphy stated that both Mooncoin and Piltown continue to suffer from ‘ongoing water leaks’ and that they would benefit hugely from similar works.

“It’s an issue we have been raising here for some time and nd it is always raised by constituents,” he added.
Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Denis Malone, stated that Irish Water are investing lots of money in the county at present but that ‘it does take time’.

An audio-visual spectacular on Michael Collins comes to Kilkenny

Cllr Ger Frisby acknowledged the work being done by Irish Water in Slieverue and also called for similar works to be prioritised as a matter of urgency in Mooncoin and Piltown.

The works at Slieverue involve the replacement of over 1.4km of problematic water mains with new modern pipes.

House ransacked in South Kilkenny burglary

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme.

They are planning on investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media