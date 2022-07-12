Grants announced for Ballyfoyle and Thomastown Agricultural Shows

Two Kilkenny agricultural shows are to benefit from government funding under the Our Rural Future programme and Leader.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 119 Agricultural shows taking place this summer.

In total, €700,000 is being provided to support the return of the shows over the coming months

In Kilkenny two rural shows will benefit - Ballyfoyle Show and Thomastown Show.

“As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I know how much the Agricultural Shows mean to people in rural communities.

“Between cattle best of breed, dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music, the events are extremely popular and I’m delighted to support their return to the summer calendar. Our shows signals fun, energy and a sense of community - something for all the family. They are a shop window for what is produced locally and bring visitors from near and far.

“Practically every weekend over the coming months there is an agricultural show on somewhere in Ireland. I urge people to get out, enjoy them and give them your full support.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 - €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.