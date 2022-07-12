Irish international to join Kilkenny player at Preston North End

Republic of Ireland footballer Robbie Brady has signed for EFL Championship side Preston North End, home of Kilkenny striker Sean Maguire.

Brady, who made seven appearances for Bournemouth last season, joins the Lilywhites after a successful trial.

The 30-year-old Dubliner said: “I’m delighted to get something done and I’m just excited and really looking forward to getting going and hitting the ground running.

“It’s been excellent coming into a good group. The manager phoned me a couple of weeks ago and I’ve really enjoyed it since I’ve come in.

“The lads have all been more than welcoming. The people around the place are all friendly and it made me feel comfortable, so I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to a good season ahead.”

The former Burnley, Norwich, Hull and Manchester United player has earned 57 caps for his country to date, having last played for the Boys in Green in March 2021.

Preston are currently engaged in a pre-season trip to Spain that Kilkenny striker Maguire looks set to miss out on following an unfortunate Achilles injury.