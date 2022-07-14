RTE confirm line-up for Up for the Match TV special ahead of Kilkenny and Limerick final

RTE have confirmed the return of their Up for the Match programme on the eve of the All-Ireland hurling final.

Absent for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, the preview show ahead of the Kilkenny and Limerick final takes place this Saturday night on RTE1 at 9.45.

Presenters Des Cahill and Jacqui Hurley will be joined by some of the biggest names in GAA, as well as surprise celebrity guests.

Guests confirmed for this Saturday night include comedian Conor Sketches, and singers Mundy and Claudia Buckley.

Kilkenny legends Jackie Tyrrell and Kilkenny People columnist Paul Murphy will join Limerick inter-county stars TJ Ryan and Aoife Sheehan amongst the guests.

One lucky Up for the Match viewer will get a chance to win one of the last pairs of tickets to the All-Ireland final the next day.

“I can’t wait for up for the match to return this year. We all saw during the pandemic how much we missed live sport, but we also missed the craic & energy of having a live studio audience. After a few years absence, we’re going to make sure this programme returns with a bang!," said Jacqui Hurley.

Des Cahill said: “I have been doing the show for 20 years and it was only when it wasn't on television that you realise, it is such a big part of the All Ireland final weekend. And there are few current players now that were little kids when I first started presenting it and they watched me on Up for the Match and dreamt of playing in the All Ireland".