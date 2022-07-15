REVEALED: Kilkenny among counties with highest weekly incidence of Covid-19 during latest surge

The information is complied from positive PCR tests, but does not include information from home antigen tests
Eight counties had an incidence of more than 405.9 per 100,000 people during the current surge, latest figures show, with county Laois having the highest rate at 493.5.
Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork, Sligo and Limerick all recorded a Covid 19 incidence rate of over 400 in the last week.
The information is complied from positive PCR tests, but does not include information from home antigen tests.
Other counties with an incidence rate over 350 per 100,000 included Kerry, Kildare, Clare, Wicklow, Wexford and Westmeath.
The lowest incidence recorded was in Monaghan (203.6) followed by Mayo, Cavan, Longford, Louth, Roscommon, Donegal and Leitrim.
The most up to date figures show that there were 943 patients in hospital with Covid-19. Of these, 43 were receiving treatment in intensive care.
The highest number of cases was in the 35-44 age group, accounting for one in five infections.
