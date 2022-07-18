Something for everyone at the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival

Annette Dooley, Asia Mularz, Aoife Anderson, Bridget Belcher, Creative Director and Tony Strickland, AKA Festival Ambassador
The Alternative Kilkenny Arts (AKA) festival is back in bloom for 2022 and will take place between August 5 and 14.
The festival brings a wide range of art from local Kilkenny artists. This year we are delighted to announce over 80 exhibitions and performances from around the country. From visual arts to stand up comedy, or perhaps even a poetry walk through Kilkenny, this fringe festival has a flavour for everyone.
Innovative creatives
The AKA is a grassroots organisation made up of innovative creatives and inspiring thinkers. This small voluntary committee has worked hard to create an environment that supports and connects Kilkenny’s blooming art scene. Alongside the committee, this year’s festival is facilitated by Creative Director Bridget Ní Dhuinn, and Social Media Coordinator Ann-Marie Delaney.
The AKA would like to thank all the organisations who have helped support the festival this year: Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Kilkenny County Council and Creative Ireland.
The AKA Festival programme can be accessed via their website http://akafringe.com or the AKA Festival QR code.
