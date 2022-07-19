Kilkenny parents to register now to avail of free school transport

School transport fees are set to be scrapped for the 2022-2023 school year, as part of a new package to curb back-to-school costs.
School children who are eligible for the scheme must register before July 29 to get free fares for the coming year.
Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said:
“The waiving of fees for school transport is an excellent initiative and it’s designed to help families with school-going children returning to school in September assuage this oftentimes financially precarious and stressful part of the summer holidays. It’s important that as many children in Kilkenny avail of it as are eligible.
A strong take up of the scheme will have the added benefit of easing congestion around schools, reducing emissions, and lowering air pollution.
“I really want to get the message out that families need to register now,” said Minister Noonan.
