Kilkenny student graduates from Racing Academy

Emily O'Neill, Castlecomer receives her Best Academic Performance award
Emily O’Neill from Castlecomer was among the 26 young people who recently graduated from the Trainee Jockey programme at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare and will be taking up employment in the industry shortly.
The group successfully completed a ten-month residential programme which combined practical instruction, work placement and classroom modules in a QQI Level 4 award in Horsemanship. Modules included Communications, Information, Technology, Business Calculations, Workplace Safety, Health Related Fitness, Stable and Yard Routine plus Racehorse Care and Exercise. They were presented recently with their certificates at a prize-giving ceremony on the Kildare campus.
Emily completed her work placement with racehorse trainer Peter Fahey in Kildare and she has now taken up full-time employment at his yard. She won an award for Best Academic Performance at the end-of-year ceremony.
