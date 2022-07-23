17-unit housing development approved - Kilkenny Live

Planning permission has been granted for the erection of seventeen new dwellings on a site at Barrowmount Road, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny.
Ten of the dwellings approved are three-bed semi-detached homes, four are two-bed semi-detached homes and three are four-bed detached homes.
Connection to all existing services and all associated site works were included in the approved plans.
Kilkenny County Council granted planning permission, subject to 27 conditions, on July 13, 2022.
