24 Jul 2022

97-unit housing development refused planning permission - Kilkenny Live

Permission refused for 97-unit housing development in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

24 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

An application for the construction of 97 residential units in South Kilkenny has been refused planning permission.

Michael Doyle Civil Engineering Ltd. made the application seeking to develop a site at Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny.

The proposed development included 14 four-bed semi-detached houses, 1 four-bed detached house, 30 3-bed semi-detached houses, 28 3-bed end of terrace houses and 24 3-bed mid-terrace houses.

The proposed development also included new internal roadways and footpaths, a proposed new distributor road running from the west to the south east of the proposed development, a vehicular and shared pedestrian/cycle path access from existing road, and a shared pedestrian/cycle path from the proposed new Belmont Link Road to the west of the site.

New boundary treatments, landscaping, drainage and site services including new attenuation tank and all ancillary site works were included in the rejected application.

Kilkenny County Council made the decision to refuse planning permission on July 15, 2022.

