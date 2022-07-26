Kilkenny Society For the Protection of Cruelty to Animals Celebrates 140 Years

This year, Kilkenny Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals, one of Ireland's oldest animal welfare societies, celebrates its 140th anniversary. Founded in 1882 by the Marquis and Marchioness of Ormonde, the Kilkenny SPCA was set up to promote the welfare of all animals, both domestic and wild. The first meeting took place in Kilkenny Castle on the 25th of April 1882 and it became a registered charity in 1937. Today the charity is one of 17 affiliated member societies of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), of which the Kilkenny SPCA was one of the founding members.

Commenting on this historic year, Animal Welfare Officer and Board Member Noel O’Donoghue said: “Our aim today is the same as it was in 1882; to improve the welfare of all animals, both domesticated and wild. Even though attitudes towards animals have changed greatly, and for the better over the last 140 years, unfortunately there remains a small minority who continue to abuse and neglect animals.”



“We’ve been a part of the history of Kilkenny for so long but it feels like a case of quietly operating in the background. For example, the horse trough in The Parade was commissioned by Kilkenny SPCA back in 1902. People pass it plenty of times every day and probably never thought about its origins. It is very unique as it was designed to provide water to horses at the upper part and for dogs on lower parts. Originally there were three troughs, one in Irishtown and one in Dungarvan, but sadly they are no longer there.”

“We are staffed by volunteers and rely on donations from the public and corporate sector, as well as membership contributions in order to survive. We have gratefully received a small grant from the Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine in recent years,” added fellow board member Ciara Murphy.

“Our sincere thanks to the people of the city and county of Kilkenny, as the Society wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the generosity of the people over the decades. People can make a secure donation on our website which will help to fund veterinary care for sick or injured animals and their rehabilitation, our ability to attend accidents involving any animal, neutering services and the investigation of reported incidents of animal neglect and abuse.”

“We hope to be still helping sick and injured animals for another 140 years and to do this we’ll need the publics’ financial support for our work and services.”

Visit www.kilkennyspca.ie for more information.