Search

27 Jul 2022

New lease of life for former bank building in rural Kilkenny town

New lease of life for former bank building in rural Kilkenny town

Former Bank of Ireland building, Thomastown, County Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The former Bank of Ireland premises at Market Street in Thomastown, recently purchased by Kilkenny County Council, will be leased to the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) for a period of twenty years.

This property is seen as an ideal opportunity to facilitate a Ceramics Centre of Excellence in conjunction with a new Jewellery & Goldsmithing Course to be located at the Sessions House in the town.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen was delighted to formally propose leasing the old bank premises to the DCCI at this week’s sitting of Kilkenny County Council.

Provisional timeline for the extension of Kilkenny ring road revealed

“DCCI have stated that having the Ceramics Centre located in close proximity to the Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence will allow the development of an accredited BA Degree programme through GMIT,” she said. 

“The new Centres of Excellence, a gallery in the Sessions House and the establishment of international craft, art and design seminars, symposiums and professional training, will create a must see attraction in Thomastown in Ireland's Ancient East tourism initiative,” she added.

“This will contribute positively to the town centre and the local economy.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin Brett.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media