New lease of life for former bank building in rural Kilkenny town

The former Bank of Ireland premises at Market Street in Thomastown, recently purchased by Kilkenny County Council, will be leased to the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) for a period of twenty years.

This property is seen as an ideal opportunity to facilitate a Ceramics Centre of Excellence in conjunction with a new Jewellery & Goldsmithing Course to be located at the Sessions House in the town.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen was delighted to formally propose leasing the old bank premises to the DCCI at this week’s sitting of Kilkenny County Council.

“DCCI have stated that having the Ceramics Centre located in close proximity to the Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence will allow the development of an accredited BA Degree programme through GMIT,” she said.

“The new Centres of Excellence, a gallery in the Sessions House and the establishment of international craft, art and design seminars, symposiums and professional training, will create a must see attraction in Thomastown in Ireland's Ancient East tourism initiative,” she added.

“This will contribute positively to the town centre and the local economy.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin Brett.