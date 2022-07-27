Goals win games the lesson, as Bennettsbridge welcome O' Loughlin Gaels

Goals win games and that was the case when Bennettsbridge welcomed O' Loughlin’s Gaels for round 11 of the Minor A league encounter.

With a strong breeze in the first half it was the visiting team who dominated the midfield took the early lead with some superb points from play with their accurate passing and forwards shooting from all angles. The O' Loughlin’s goal in the first half was again the result of the link up play from midfield to the full forward who’s shot took a hard bounce in the square and deceived the Bridge keeper leading to the opening goal of the game.

Not to be outdone and some great running from Timmy Kelly from a roving forward position seen the Bridge right back into the game with a well taken goal, but it was the visitors holding the advantage at half time by 2 points.

The second half was much the same with the O' Loughlin’s midfield pushing more forward and linking with their forwards and putting huge pressure on the Bridge full back line, it was a one on one save from the Alex o Farrell in the goal kept the Bridge in the game but only for a short period of time.

Relentless pressure and some tiring defenders and from midfield the Bridge, led to two goals from unmarked O' Loughlin’s forwards that the keeper could not keep out.

With no goal treat from coming from the Bridge in the second half they had to rely on scores from play and the ever accurate James Hughes from frees to just keep in the game but they never looked like getting enough scores to reduce the deficit and O Loughlin’s ran out the deserved winners on the night.

KILKENNY HONDA CENTRE MINOR A HURLING LEAGUE

VENUE: Bennettsbridge

REF: Colin Tobin

Bennettsbridge 1-12 v O Loughlins 3-15