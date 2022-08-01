Kilkenny IHL- Donnelly to the fore in Thomastown's victory over Dunnamaggin

Robbie Donnelly led the way with an outstanding individual performance as Thomastown eased to a 12 point victory over Dunnamaggin in Ballyhale last Saturday Evening.

Most unusually, considering the largely dry weather that has occured throughout July, the match was played in miserable wet conditions as the rainfall was persistent throughout.

Luke Fitzpatrick opened the scoring with a point from play in the 3rd minute but Thomastown replied with a Robbie Donnelly point from play in the 6th minute to level proceedings before Gary Lehane set up Stephen Donnelly to crash the sliotar to the net a minute later, 1-1 to 0-1.

Further points came from Dylan Caulfield & Dylan Waugh sandwiched in between an effort from play by the outstanding Eoghan Kearney made it 1-3 to 0-2 before Dunnamaggin replied with consecutive points from Kearney(including a free) to narrow the deficit to two points. 1-3 to 0-4.

Thomastown outscored their opponents 1-3 to 0-2 during the second quarter as Robbie Donnelly added two pointed frees while Inter-County senior star John Donnelly pointed from play in first-half injury-time.

The second goal came in the 29th minute as the strong running Gary Lehane was once again on hand as this time he set up Dylan Caulfield to apply the finishing touch.

Thomastown led by double scores 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval & they should have been further ahead as they shot 11 wides throughout that opening half.

Thomastown maintained their two goal advantage(2-9 to 0-9) by the 41st minute as further points came from a Dylan Caulfield free, Jack Holden & the hardworking Dylan Waugh while Eoghan Kearney (0-2 0-1 free) & Peter Kenneally added to Dunnamaggin's account.

Luke Fitzpatrick added his second point from play in the 41st minute to narrow the gap to five points(2-9 to 0-10) but Thomastown took control for the remainder of the game as they outscored Dunnamaggin 0-9 to 0-2 with Robbie Donnelly leading the way.

Robbie added 0-7 (0-5 from play) throughout that final quarter which included one spectacular effort from play while Stephen Donnelly added a brace of points for good measure.

Defensively, Thomastown were dominant in subduing the threat of the Dunnamaggin attack, with the excellent work of Richard O'Hara, Johnny Barron & Peter McDonald in particular laying the platform for victory.

Teams and Scorers

Thomastown - Robbie Donnelly 0-10(0-4 frees), Stephen Donnelly & Dylan Caulfield (0-1 free) 1-2 each, Dylan Waugh 0-2, Jack Holden & John Donnelly 0-1 each

Dunnamaggin - Eoghan Kearney 0-9(0-4 frees 0-2'65s), Luke Fitzpatrick 0-2 & Peter Kenneally 0-1

Thomastown: Diarmuid Galway, Peter Connellan, Richard O'Hara, Brian Murphy, Johnny Barron, Peter McDonald, Adrian Burke, Robbie Donnelly, Dylan Waugh, Luke Connellan, John Donnelly, Gary Lehane, Dylan Caulfield, Jack Holden, Stephen Donnelly.

Sub: Aaron Kehoe

Dunnamaggin: Seaghan O'Neill, Paul Kirwan, Ian Walsh, Jack Brett, Joe Fitzpatrick, Michael Cody, Shaun O'Keeffe, Andrew Fitzpatrick, Andy Hickey, Darren Fitzpatrick, Ray Cody, Eoghan Kearney, Denis Walsh, Peter Kenneally, Luke Fitzpatrick.

Sub: Conor Brett,

REFEREE: Michael O'Sullivan