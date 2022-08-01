Popular Lidl store in Kilkenny set to close at the end of the week

Lidl in Loughboy, Kilkenny City
The popular Kilkenny Lidl store in Loughboy in the city will shut its doors at the end of this week as it prepares for major refurbishment works.
As part of the plans, currently on hold with Kilkenny County Council, the store will be expanded and a number of residential dwellings will be constructed on the site.
The store plans to close at 6pm on Sunday, August 7 and plans to reopen in February 2023.
"Visit Lidl Bagenalstown, Thomastown and Johnswell Road for the same great value," Lidl advises.
